RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola the incumbent of Osun State, claims he has no issue with other gubernatorial candidates who competed alongside him in the primaries, stating that there is nothing wrong in them expressing their democratic rights.

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge
Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Oyetola emerged victorious in the primaries which were also contested by Moshood Adeoti, Ex-Secretary to the State Government, and Lasun Yusuf, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. The primaries were contested by a committee led by Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Recommended articles

The Governor showed his appreciation to party leaders, supporters, loyalists, and key stakeholders for their tremendous support, including their large turnout during the Osun APC primaries.

In a signed statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the Governor’s appreciative message contained his gratitude, saying,

This is the beauty of democracy. My challengers expressed their democratic rights. I thank the party members for their prayers, goodwill, and immense faith reposed in me. Let me also reassure them that I will never let them down. I will continue to work for the common good and to justify every bit of confidence reposed in me as a candidate of the party.”

Oyetola also commended the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and cited the role played by the leadership of ‘Igbimo Agba’ (Elders Council), disclosing their wise counsel helped immensely in rejuvenating the party.

Specifically, he acknowledged the role played by individual members of Igbimo Agba Chief Bisi Akande, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, Mrs. Titi Laoye Ponle, and others too many to mention, revealing that their recommendations injected finesse into party decision-making.

Recall that, after emerging flag-bearer of the APC at the end of the party’s direct primary election in Osogbo, Oyetola appealed to those who lost at the state’s governorship primaries to join hands with him towards the victory of the party in the July 16 poll.

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

Trending

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket. [Premium Times]

PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

12 provisions to know in the newly amended Electoral Bill

President Buhari signs PIB into law on August 16, 2021 (Femi Adesina)