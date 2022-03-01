Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

The Governor showed his appreciation to party leaders, supporters, loyalists, and key stakeholders for their tremendous support, including their large turnout during the Osun APC primaries.

In a signed statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the Governor’s appreciative message contained his gratitude, saying,

“This is the beauty of democracy. My challengers expressed their democratic rights. I thank the party members for their prayers, goodwill, and immense faith reposed in me. Let me also reassure them that I will never let them down. I will continue to work for the common good and to justify every bit of confidence reposed in me as a candidate of the party.”

Oyetola also commended the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and cited the role played by the leadership of ‘Igbimo Agba’ (Elders Council), disclosing their wise counsel helped immensely in rejuvenating the party.

Specifically, he acknowledged the role played by individual members of Igbimo Agba Chief Bisi Akande, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, Mrs. Titi Laoye Ponle, and others too many to mention, revealing that their recommendations injected finesse into party decision-making.