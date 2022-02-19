Osun APC Primary: Accreditation begins on peaceful note with massive turnout

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents monitored the exercise in Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ikirun, Ede, Iwo, among other towns in the state.

NAN reports that party members were seen on queues, waiting to be accredited in many of the areas visited.

The Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is leading a seven-man committee for Saturday’s APC governorship primary in Osun, had promised free, fair and credible exercise.

AbdulRazaq gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Osogbo.

NAN reports that the three aspirants for the primary are Gov. Gboyega Oyetola; former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Mr Lasun Yusuf, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

NAN reports that Sen. Julius Ucha, Secretary of the Committee, had at a stakeholders’ meeting said the primary would be conducted through open secret ballot system.

Ucha also said that accreditation of party members would commence between 8.00 a.m and 12.00 p.m, while voting would commence immediately and end by 2.00 p.m.

Also, the APC Chairman in the state, Mr Gboyega Famodun, had said the primary would take place in 332 wards across the 30 local government areas of the state.

However, at Ward 7 Alaagba, Osogbo, large numbers of party members were seen waiting to be accredited.

NAN reports that there was heavy presence of security personnel around Osogbo, the state capital and other major towns visited.

It was also gathered that officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security personnel were positioned in strategic locations to maintain law and order during and after the primary.

At Ward 001, Laro, Osogbo, party members also turned out in large numbers and were seen on queues, waiting patiently for their accreditation before voting.

Commenting, Mr Raheem Adeniyi, the Electoral Officer at the Ward 001, Laro, described the exercise as peaceful.

Adeniyi said that there was no reported cases of violence or crisis at the ward.

Also, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru (APC-Osun Central), commended the party members for their impressive turnout.

Bashiru, who is also the Senate Spokesperson, told newsmen while monitoring the exercise that he was happy with the turnout and the peaceful conduct of the party members.

“With this turn out, you can see the beauty of direct primary. In all the wards I have visited so far, the turn out is impressive and peaceful.

“I want to appeal to those who might not win this primary to take it in good fate, so as to move the party forward,” he said.

In his reactions, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, described the turn out as impressive.

Badmus, at his Ward 3, Apohun, said he was confident that Oyetola would win the primary.

At Ile-Ife, NAN reports that at about 10.00 a.m at Akarabata Ward Collation Centre, party members were already waiting for INEC officials to arrive for accreditation.

At St Gabriel C&S Primary School, Ita-Yemoo, Moore Collation Ward, Ife East Local Government, the three INEC officials were already accrediting the electorate.

Commenting, the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Sikiru Ayedun, appealed to the party members to cast their votes peacefully and shun any act of violence during the exercise.

Also, a former Chairman, Ife East Local Government, Adebusola Adeyeni, appealed to the voters to maintain peaceful coexistence, while casting their voters.

Adeyeni said they were one family and should not fight one another, adding that election would come and go, but lives remain the same.

“Voters doesn’t need to fight themselves, but to embrace peace and unity,” he said.

According to him, the candidates are members of the same party and more or less a family, so there’s no cause for alarm.

In his comments, Mr Olajide Adeyeye, representing Ife East State Constituency at the House of Assembly, said that Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola has been performing excellently well and running the state harmoniously.

Adeyeye said that people were ready to cast their votes and leave as expected, pointing out that there was no violence.