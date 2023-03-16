ADVERTISEMENT
Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC in Osun has accused Gov Ademola Adeleke of mismanaging ₦90 billion accrued to the state in the last 100 days of his administration.

Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)

Lawal said that Adeleke should be ready to account for any money he might have spent without due process on “the day of reckoning which is knocking”.

Adeleke should justify his claim to accountability and probity, if he can give account of the funds accrued to the state in the last 110 days.

He alleged that the government got ₦11 billion from Siftas; ₦5 billion from NG CARES; ₦6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability; ₦3.2 billion Nigeria for women project; ₦4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms and the ₦14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration, among others.

Lawal called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to urgently beam their searchlights on the Osun finances under the embattled Adeleke.

In his reaction, Dr Akindele Adekunle, the acting PDP Chairman, denied the allegation that the state government had received N90 billion in the last three months.

“The state account is open to the public and the public knows without being told that Gov. Adeleke is not a thieving governor like those of the past as his focus and attention is on delivery of good governance.

“Because PDP and its government outperformed the APC and proved that people’s needs can be met, the APC has become disillusioned and cannot even offer believable lies against a governor, whose popularity rating is now knocking 90 per cent,” he said.

