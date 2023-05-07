The sports category has moved to a new website.
Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ex-PCC spokesman said those who engaged in anti-party activities are still in pain that Tinubu won the presidential election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Omowaye, said this in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, while reacting to the uproar generated by the list of members of “Renewed Hope Concert” slated for May 25, ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

It was learnt that two members of the committee, who allegedly worked against the emergency of Tinubu during the APC primaries, were included on the list.

Omowaye said that all APC members, who connived with the opposition parties during the governorship and general elections in Osun should “look up to their paymasters for rewards and appointments.”

“Gone are the days when monkey will work and baboon will eat,” Omowaye, who was a former Commissioner for Works in the state stated.

According to him, those who engaged in anti-party activities are still in pain that Tinubu won the presidential election.

”During the July 16 governorship election, we reach out to these people and talked to them to work for the party, but they worked against the party.

”Also during the presidential and national assembly elections, we included some of them in the Osun Presidential Campaign Council, but they still worked openly against the party.

”One of the most painful aspect of it is the fact that one of these people, who is enjoying federal appointment also worked against Tinubu during the election.

”When Tinubu won, which is till causing them pain, they started calling for interim government.

”And now, they want to be part of the various committees for the inauguration of the President-elect, they should rather go to their paymasters in PDP and Labour party for their rewards,” he said.

Omowaye, who noted that Tinubu would fulfill all his campaign promises, said Nigerians should expect the very best from his administration.

He, however, said that APC in the state would continue to wax stronger no matter the provocation from the opposition party.

