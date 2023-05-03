The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC accuses Adeleke govt of deceitful tactics in running state

Ima Elijah

APC recommended the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of the consultants who had been draining the Internally Generated Revenue

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
This accusation follows recent claims by the state government of revenue contractors diverting state revenue into their personal bank accounts.

Earlier, Governor Adeleke ordered an overhaul of the revenue collection protocol in the Ministry of Environment and other agencies. The governor also ordered an immediate stoppage of the previous collection model in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation.

The Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) also warned revenue consultants working with the state government to desist from fraudulent acts.

However, the Osun APC, through its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, dismissed the claims by the state government as a "watery alibi" and accused the individuals involved in the unwholesome act as part of Adeleke's cronies.

The party also denied insinuations from government quarters that the revenue collection contractors were appointed by the outgone administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Lawal recommended the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of the consultants who had been draining the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) if they were not part of the government.

He reminded Adeleke that there was no advantage in driving his administration with lies. The APC urged the state government to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Osun State.

