Osun: Adeleke inaugurates 37-member transition committee

Sen Ademola Adeleke, the Osun governor-elect, has inaugurated a 37-member Transition Committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Osogbo, Adeleke charged members to come up with innovation on how best to hit the ground running.

“The composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of various citizens with first hand knowledge of state of affairs in this state,” he said

He listed the terms of reference of the transition committee to include, ascertain facts and figures about the state of affairs of Osun and the finance of the state among others.

The transition committee is chaired by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine.

The Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Sunday Bisi, is the Deputy Chairman, while a House of Representatives member, Mr Bamidele Salam, is the Secretary of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke of the PDP defeated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola at the July 16 election and would be inaugurated as the governor of the state on Nov. 27.

Osun: Adeleke inaugurates 37-member transition committee

