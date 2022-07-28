Osun: Adeleke inaugurates 37-member transition committee

“The composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of various citizens with first hand knowledge of state of affairs in this state,” he said

He listed the terms of reference of the transition committee to include, ascertain facts and figures about the state of affairs of Osun and the finance of the state among others.

The transition committee is chaired by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine.

The Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Sunday Bisi, is the Deputy Chairman, while a House of Representatives member, Mr Bamidele Salam, is the Secretary of the committee.