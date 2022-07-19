RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun: Adeleke breaks down as he dedicates win to late brother, Isiaka

Ademola Adeleke breaks down in tears

Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, July 18, 2022, broke down in tears while recounting the impact his late brother, Isiaka Adeleke, had on him and how it propelled him to victory.

Speaking with Seun Okinbaloye on an evening Channels TV programme, Politics Today, Adeleke said his older brother died in the battle for the governorship seat.

He said he had dedicated his victory at the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state to Senator Isiaka who died on April 23, 2017.

He said, “This victory, I dedicated it to him (Senator Isiaka) because he taught me who I am.

While in tears, he said “He died for this course. He wanted to be the governor of Osun State to save our people out of slavery but look at what happened, he died.

“I am so happy that his spirit lives. I know he is happy that his younger brother is now the governor-elect. I thank God that his spirit still lives”.

Adeleke also credited his other brother, Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, for being of great support and financial backing.

He further acknowledged that Davido's presence and support contributed to his success.

