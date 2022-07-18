RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun 2022: Peter Obi congratulates Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke won in about (17), seventeen Local Government Areas, while his closet rival Oyetola won 13 LGA’s.

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has congratulated the winner of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Kehinde Atanda, ADP, Akinade Ogunbiyi, Accord, Yussuff Lasun, LP, Awojide Segun, AAC, Ademola Adeseye, YPP, Awoyemi Lukuman, APM and Ayowole Adedeji, PRP to become the governor- elect in Osun state.

Hailing the governor-elect via his verified Twitter handle Peter Obi said: “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke for winning the Osun State Gubernatorial elections.”

'The dancing senator' polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

However, Peter Obi’s Labour Party Candidate Yussuff Lasun, polled 2,729, while Kehinde Atanda, ADP, 10,104 votes; Akinade Ogunbiyi, Accord, 4,515 votes; Awojide Segun, AAC, 2,148 votes; Ademola Adeseye, YPP, 1,303 votes; Awoyemi Lukuman, APM, 1,222 votes; and Ayowole Adedeji, PRP, 1,007 votes.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

