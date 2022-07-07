RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun 2022: Buhari presents APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola

Ima Elijah

“I wish you the best of luck”, said the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presented the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party’s governorship candidate Adegboyega Oyetola in the upcoming elections in Osun State.

He gave the assurances that APC is committed to furthering the development journey of the state.

The president in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, commended the Governor Oyetola for serving the people tirelessly in his first term in office, adding that he has confidence in the Party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming week.

Buhari gave kudos to the co-chairs of the Osun State Governorship Campaign Council, Governors Babajide Samyolo and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as the Vice Chairman, Niger State’s Abubakar Sani Bello for putting in so much energy into the campaign to re-elect Governor Oyetola.

“I wish you the best of luck”, said the President.

In response to the invitation to participate at the Grand Finale of the rallies, next week, he said, “I hope I will make myself available to boost your morale.”

The deputy national chairman of the Party, Senator Abba Kyari, who presented the candidate on behalf of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, commended the President for leading the Party to victory.

He described Governor Oyetola as a performing Governor who has done well in his first term and is deserving of a second.

He also expressed optimism that the Party will emerge the overall winner in the general elections in February next year.

Present at APC presentation were the national secretary, Senator Omisore and the secretary of the Osun Campaign Council who is also the Sokoto State APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

