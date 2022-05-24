RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun 2022: APC Chairman condemns attack on journalists, members

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Gboyega Famodun, Chairman, Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the attack on members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), by some suspected political thugs on Monday.

Mr Gboyega Famodun (PMNews)
Famodun, in a statement on Tuesday, commiserated with the journalists and some members who were attacked when the party’s governorship campaign train visited Gbongan, Aiyedaade Local Government.

The chairman described the attack as ”wicked, uncivilized, crude, callous, shocking, inhuman and against the tenets of democracy”.

“I cannot fathom the reason for the attack,” he said, adding that the nefarious act was carried out by some elements who are afraid of defeat during the forthcoming election.

“I commiserate with the chapel over the attack of four of their members by suspected political thugs shortly after the governor and his entourage left the campaign venue at Gbongan on Monday.

Famodun stated that no amount of provocation, through physical and verbal attacks, would prevent Gov. Oyetola from coasting to victory in his re-election bid on July 16, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Chapel’s bus, with journalists in it, was attacked by suspected political thugs while leaving the venue of the governorship campaign in Gbongan.

The attackers, who were armed with cutlasses, cudgels, axes, stones and other weapons, also attacked APC members’ vehicles, leaving many injured.

The injured newsmen were, however, taken to a private hospital at Ogo-Oluwa Area of Osogbo for treatment after they returned to the state capital.

