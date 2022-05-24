Osun 2022: APC Chairman condemns attack on journalists, members

The chairman described the attack as ”wicked, uncivilized, crude, callous, shocking, inhuman and against the tenets of democracy”.

“I cannot fathom the reason for the attack,” he said, adding that the nefarious act was carried out by some elements who are afraid of defeat during the forthcoming election.

“I commiserate with the chapel over the attack of four of their members by suspected political thugs shortly after the governor and his entourage left the campaign venue at Gbongan on Monday.

Famodun stated that no amount of provocation, through physical and verbal attacks, would prevent Gov. Oyetola from coasting to victory in his re-election bid on July 16, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Chapel’s bus, with journalists in it, was attacked by suspected political thugs while leaving the venue of the governorship campaign in Gbongan.

The attackers, who were armed with cutlasses, cudgels, axes, stones and other weapons, also attacked APC members’ vehicles, leaving many injured.