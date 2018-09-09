Pulse.ng logo
Osun 2018: Tinubu solicits support for Oyetola

Tinubu said in Lagos that Oyetola was the best man for the job and the one to beat in the race.

  Published:
Obasanjo can’t stop Buhari - Tinubu play Tinubu solicits support for Oyetola (Tolani Ali)

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday called for support for the party’s candidate in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Alhaji  Gboyega Oyetola.

He said he was backing the renowned insurance guru and corporate player to help replicate the economic and infrastructure development witnessed in Lagos State in Osun.

“With the impeccable credentials, competence and the sterling performance of the outgoing Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, the APC flag bearer is the best man for the job and the one to beat in the race,” he said in a statement by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu described Oyetola as a technocrat, shrewd manager and administrator, recalling how he single-handedly founded and raised his own insurance company to a place of enviable status.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola has laid the infrastructural foundation for the state; Oyetola with his experience and expertise in the corporate world will take Osun to the next level by raising  its economic and investment profile, ” Tinubu said.

