Osun 2018: I will deliver Osun to SDP — Omisore

Omisore made the pledge when he obtained the nomination and expression of interest form for the election at the SPD National Secretariat in Abuja.

  • Published:
Omisore play

Iyiola Omisore

(Vanguard)
Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, on Friday, says he will win the Sept. 22 Osun State governorship election if he emerges as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the election.

He recalled that he was in detention when he won election in the state, saying  “I won in every polling unit in 2002.

“Osun state is the worst governed state in this country. The state is in intensive care now and it needs someone with experience, a person who has done it before to emerge and govern the state.

“I am sure that very soon I will emerge as the governor of Osun State. I will do my best to emerge through free and fair primaries. We should put the past issues behind us and move forward.

“I promise the party, Nigerians and the people of Osun State that I will not fail.

“We will deliver Osun State to SDP. Nigerians are tired of PDP and other parties.”

Omisore, who was a former Chairman, Senate Appropriation Committee, decried the late passage and signing of the 2018 budget, and attributed the development to the lack of commitment among arms of government.

He said that the delay was one of the major problems of Nigeria, stressing that “when you sign a budget in June and another one is coming in September and this is an election year, the outcome will not be good.

“The difference between democracy and military regime is the National Assembly. And the National Assembly’s major work is the appropriation of funds.”

The SDP National Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, pledged that the party would conduct free and fair primaries in Osun.

Gabam said that the party was convinced that Omisore would deliver Osun State to SDP, as well as the SDP providing the next president of Nigeria in 2019.

Former Minister of Information and leader of SDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, also expressed optimism that the party would go far beyond 2019 election.

Gana said that Nigerians should be ready for SDP to transform the nation from poverty to prosperity.

“The SDP has put together some of the best brains in the land. We will give meaning to governance that produce development. Your vote will count in Osun State and we shall win.”

