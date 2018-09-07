Pulse.ng logo
Home > News > Politics >

Osun 2018: Hand over vote buyers to police, SDP tells supporters

Chief Olu Falae, the National Chairman of SDP,  made the call at the party’s mega rally in Osogbo on Thursday.

  • Published:
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on its supporters to hand over vote buyers to the police during the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

Chief Olu Falae, the National Chairman of SDP,  made the call at the party’s mega rally in Osogbo on Thursday.

The rally was to drum support for the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Iyiola Omisore.

Falae urged party supporters to go out en mass to vote for SDP and not allow anybody to use money to induce them during the election.

Omisore, in his address, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be careful in the selection of ad-hoc staff for the election.

The SDP flag bearer said that he had information that some youths linked to political parties intended to infiltrate INEC ad-hoc staff selection process.

Omisore called on his supporters not to be weary, assuring them of victory during the poll.

He listed the timely payment of salaries and pensions as well as improved education and health sectors as areas of focus if elected.

The SDP Chairman in the state, Dr Bayo Faforiji, asked supporters to cast their votes on time and wait till the official announcement of the results at their polling units.

Faforiji told the supporters not to be intimidated on election day but to remain resolute and defend their votes. 

