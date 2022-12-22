Osinbajo's meeting with Tinubu not political - VP Spokesman
The meeting between the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu was to exchange pleasantries in the spirit of the season, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, has said.
Osinbajo paid a visit to Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja.
He was responding to media inquiries and other political insinuations being linked to the meeting.
“The Vice President stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Tinubu.
“At the meeting, the vice president and Asiwaju exchanged pleasantries in the spirit of the season.
”And in response to media inquiries whether this was a political meeting, it was not,” he, said
Wednesday’s meeting was the third between both leaders since after the APC presidential primaries in June.
Recall that shortly after the primaries, Tinubu paid the vice president a visit at his Aguda House residence, in the Presidential Villa.
They met again at the Ministerial Retreat still in the Villa in October.
