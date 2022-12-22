ADVERTISEMENT
Osinbajo's meeting with Tinubu not political - VP Spokesman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The meeting between the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu was to exchange pleasantries in the spirit of the season, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, has said.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo visited the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his Abuja residence. [Twitter:@akandeoj]
Osinbajo paid a visit to Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was responding to media inquiries and other political insinuations being linked to the meeting.

“The Vice President stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Tinubu.

“At the meeting, the vice president and Asiwaju exchanged pleasantries in the spirit of the season.

”And in response to media inquiries whether this was a political meeting, it was not,” he, said

Wednesday’s meeting was the third between both leaders since after the APC presidential primaries in June.

Recall that shortly after the primaries, Tinubu paid the vice president a visit at his Aguda House residence, in the Presidential Villa.

They met again at the Ministerial Retreat still in the Villa in October.

News Agency Of Nigeria
