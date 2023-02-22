Osinbajo's absence from Tinubu's campaign rallies explained

APC explains Osinbajo's MIA: In reference to Osinbajo's nonappearance, Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign, expounded that it was the result of Buhari's command.

Keyamo, in a conversation with newsmen, recollected a previous statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari, which instructed Osinbajo and SGF Boss Mustapha to refrain from participating in APC presidential campaigns.

In his words: “There was an official statement where the president directed Osinbajo and Boss Mustapha to stay off the campaign and work while he campaigned for APC.

“We issued a statement to this effect last year.”

What you should know: Political experts believe this might not be unconnected to differences between Tinubu and Osinbajo, prior to the APC presidential primaries in 2022.

In the APC primaries, certain followers of Tinubu referred to Osinbajo as a traitor, betrayer, and Judas, due to his decision to run against the ex-governor of Lagos State.

The Vice President, who hails from Ogun State, had worked as the Attorney General of Lagos State while Tinubu was governor.