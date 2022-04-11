RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

#OsinbajoDeclares: Mixed feelings trail Osinbajo's presidential declaration

Nigerians have got a lot to say about Osinbajo's presidential ambition.

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo joins the 2023 presidential race. (Punch)
Contrary to insinuations that Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo won't join the 2023 presidential race because his political benefactor is in the race, the VP has finally declared for president.

Osinbajo joined the 2023 presidential race three months after Tinubu announced his presidential ambition.

The VP announced his presidential bid in a video posted on his social media pages on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Prior to his declaration, there had been speculations about Osinbajo’s plan to join the presidential race as many Nigerians look forward to his declaration, while others think he won't join the race because of Tinubu.

Now that the VP has declared, Nigerians have got a lot to say about his presidential ambition as Osinbajo trends on Twitter with #Osinbajodeclares.

Below are some Twitter reactions to Osinbajo’s declaration.

