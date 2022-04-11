OsinbajoDeclares: Mixed feelings trail Osinbajo's presidential declaration

Osinbajo joined the 2023 presidential race three months after Tinubu announced his presidential ambition.

The VP announced his presidential bid in a video posted on his social media pages on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Prior to his declaration, there had been speculations about Osinbajo’s plan to join the presidential race as many Nigerians look forward to his declaration, while others think he won't join the race because of Tinubu.

Now that the VP has declared, Nigerians have got a lot to say about his presidential ambition as Osinbajo trends on Twitter with #Osinbajodeclares.