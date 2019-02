Osinbajo, who is from Ikenne, Ogun State, lived and worked in Lagos before he became vice president in 2015.

He was Attorney-general and Commissioner of justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo also worked as a professor of law at the University of Lagos for many years.

The vice president arrived in Lagos for the exercise following close of campaigns on midnight Thursday.