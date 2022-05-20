Osinbajo visits Imo, says “there’s a lot to be done”

The vice president said he had a fruitful deliberation with the delegates on some critical issues that concerned the economy and the future of the country.

“We have had a very engaging time with delegates from Imo state.

“We talked about a wide range of issues from economy to security to education, and what we need to do as well as some of the current challenges and how we need to deal with some of these challenges.

“As you know, there’s a lot that needs to be done in the areas of economy and security. And a lot has been done which I can’t go into details,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president was earlier received by Gov. Hope Uzodinma at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

Osinbajo also paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman, Imo Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

Speaking on the APC primaries slated for May 26, an aspirant vying for the Okigwe South Federal Constituency seat, Mrs Chinwendu Amba Edomobi, expressed confidence that the party would conduct credible primaries in the state.

“We will work with whoever emerges as our party’s flag bearer because the most important thing in this election is the electorate.