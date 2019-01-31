Osinbajo said the support would allow for effective use of the nations resources.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of APC supporters during the party's Rally at Ikpoba Okha, Benin, on Thursday, Osinbajo said the Next level was about spending the nations resources to secure a better future for the country.

He said the reason the ruling APC government at the federal level was able to spend more despite less resources was because of no stealing in the system.

Corruption is one of the reasons our country is backward, Buhari is not corrupt and he will not allow anybody to steal our money, the VP said.

The vice president listed more jobs creation, improved power supply and Credit intervention as the three things, the APC intended to do via its Next Level initiative.

He said the plan was to increase the NPower beneficiaries from 500,000 to one million as well as introduction of the Entrepreneur Bank to make money available for youths interested in business.

He noted that the federal government was working with the Edo government to ensure it established its own independent power plant to support the states economic development.

Osinbajo, therefore, called on the people of the state to vote for the partys candidates vying for different positions in the state and national assemblies so that the state could fully benefit from the next level agenda.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki thanked the people of Ikpoba Okha council for having the largest turnout of voters in the state saying that he was counting on them to ensure victory for candidates of the APC in the 2019 elections.

Ikpoba Okha has about 260,000 voters, so I am counting on you to deliver all our candidates in the elections,Obaseki said.