Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

The groups said they took the decision having considered Atiku`s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

The groups said Abubakar had shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, as he had made sacrifices for the political stability of the country.

“In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the APC candidate, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear country.

“He is the most qualified of all the candidates based on cognate experience at the presidency of Nigeria, haven served as Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for years.

“Abubakar has built and maintained social bridge and networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Nigeria. He has eternal relationship with all regions of Nigeria’’, the group said.

The group said it was convinced that Abubakar has the political experience and network to lead the country.

“At this material time in our national history, the Southwest and South- South and the Northwest have taken shots at the presidency, leaving out the Southeast, North Central and Northeast.

“The Constitution of Nigeria has always guaranteed equity and fairness as an enabler for a just society.