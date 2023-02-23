ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osinbajo Support Groups, a bipartisan organisation has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The groups stated this in statement signed by Mr Sunnie Chukumele, Chairman and Mr John Elemi, Secretary on behalf of the groups on Thursday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The groups said they took the decision having considered Atiku`s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

The groups said Abubakar had shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, as he had made sacrifices for the political stability of the country.

“In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the APC candidate, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear country.

“He is the most qualified of all the candidates based on cognate experience at the presidency of Nigeria, haven served as Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for years.

“Abubakar has built and maintained social bridge and networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Nigeria. He has eternal relationship with all regions of Nigeria’’, the group said.

The group said it was convinced that Abubakar has the political experience and network to lead the country.

“At this material time in our national history, the Southwest and South- South and the Northwest have taken shots at the presidency, leaving out the Southeast, North Central and Northeast.

“The Constitution of Nigeria has always guaranteed equity and fairness as an enabler for a just society.

“Be it known to everyone, that the leaders of these support groups and stakeholders have undertaken this migration on their own as consenting adults without the prompting and mandate of Osinbajo,“ the groups said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election