Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms

The forms were submitted on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 around 9pm at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), Senator Kabiru Gaya and Senator Muhammadu Bulkachuwa led the group that submitted the forms on behalf of Prof. Osinbajo on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that the TPP which is a support group supporting the Osinbajo 2023 presidential ambition was responsible for picking up the forms on behalf of the Vice President last week at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The forms were received by the APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, at a brief ceremony at the party secretariat.

Other aspirants set to contest for the APC presidential ticket include: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba; Lagos pastor, Tunde Bakare’ Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; ex-Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Ms Unu Onaneye, the only female and Nicholas Felix.