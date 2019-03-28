Osinbajo said this at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, a yearly event organised to celebrate the APC leader’s birthday.

Describing Tinubu as a transformative leader, Osinbajo said the former Lagos state governor has spent about 30-years of his life in public service.

“We do this in celebration of a man who has spent the last 30 years of his life in creative public service. Right from the days of being Lagos governor, he provided clarity of thought and rare vision in all aspects of life,” Osinbajo said.

"Once in a while, I think that history gives us who are gifted transformative leader and I believe that our country has been gifted by this transformative leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Integrity as Nigeria’s major problem

Osinbajo blamed past leaders for their “lack of integrity” in tackling the challenges facing the country.

He said the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari is an important component in getting the country on the path of greatness.

"The honest leadership, leadership of integrity of our president, President Muhammadu Buhari is a very important component in getting anywhere in our development plans," Osinbajo said.

"I have said it before, Nigeria's main problem is not lack of ideas, especially with the leadership of the past is lack of integrity in leadership, corruption in particular and it is the reason we are finding it difficult to make any progress.

"That is why we earned $383 billion in four years - 2010 to 2014 - highest ever in the history of our Country and yet Lagos-Ibadan expressway not done. We cannot point to single major project."

The event which took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, had in attendance governor, members of the National Assembly, top business executives and APC stalwarts.

President Buhari was, however, absent at this year's Colloquium tagged "Next Level: Work for the people".