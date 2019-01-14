The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says it is the turn of Lagos State to benefit from the Federal Government after being in opposition for 16 years.

Osinbajo said this on Monday while addressing a cheering crowd at Oworonshoki, Lagos, shortly after a visit to the family of Mr Donatus Okhai in continuation of his community engagement ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Osinbajo told the enthusiastic broom wielding crowd at Oworonshoki that the future of Lagos would be brighter with the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to say to everybody that the next few years will be very important for Lagos State; the Federal Government is going to be doing a lot more with Lagos State.

” For 16 years, we were in opposition; now is the turn of Lagos State to begin to enjoy the benefits of the Federal Government and the Federal Government will support in every way.

“It is time for young people to have good jobs and we are going to make sure that we provide those jobs.

“We have laid a foundation but we are going to build on that foundation; every young man and woman ought to have a decent job; you ought to have something good enough to do

“Come Feb. 16, that will be a special day because I know we are going to win on that day,” he said.

Afterwards, the vice president preceded to Alapere where he visited the family of Elder Adewole Adeyeye among others families in the area before addressing a huge gathering.

The ever busy Ikosi road in Lagos was a beehive as jubilant residents, traders, hawkers and artisans lined the road and hailed while the vice president stopped at intervals, alighted from his motorcade and acknowledged cheers.

Osinbajo was accompanied on his visits by the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwolu and some other party chieftains.

The vice president had earlier paid a courtesy call to the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, Oba Saliu Oloruntoyin, where he addressed the Oba and the Council of Baales and Chiefs.

At the palace, the vice president also addressed artisans, market women and APC faithful who trooped to the palace to welcome him.