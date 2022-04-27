﻿Osinbajo says he owes nobody else any allegiance outside his oath of office

Osinbajo said while addressing his supporters during a visit to Ogun state on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The VP said he has decided to run and he is fully prepared to lead the country.

He said, “After all I have learnt, if called upon to serve the nation, should I say no? I have decided that I will run for the office.

“I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people; our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

Osinbajo who promised to hit the ground running if elected said his experience serving under President Muhammadu Buhari has prepared him for the presidential role.

He said, “After I was appointed as vice-president, I had the unique opportunity of serving under President Muhammadu Buhari, who exposed me to practically every aspect of governance. He exposed me to various things in government, and I had the opportunity to serve as acting president on several occasions.

“I know that governing at a high level requires some experience. And after a period of seven-and-a-half years of working as vice-president, seeing what many people have never seen, being able to participate at both local and international levels of governance, I know that God didn’t provide those opportunities simply so that I’ll go and sit down and write my memoir. No. God does not make mistakes. He provided those opportunities such that one day, I will be called upon to serve in a higher capacity — to serve as president.

“The opportunity to do so is an important one. And let nobody tell us any stories. The truth of the matter is that everywhere where I have served, I’ve served with utmost loyalty, commitment. I have put my reputation on the line — sometimes, even life. There is nowhere that those I served will not say I put in everything to make sure they succeed.

“With utmost humility, it is now evident that if there is anybody, any candidate, or aspirant, who on day one can hit the ground running, who on day one knows what to do, who will not spend another two years trying to decide what to do, that person is your son, Oluyemi Osinbajo. That is the objective truth.

“So, I want to say to you, that the opportunity that has come to me, that has come to you as brothers and sisters from Remo, is one we should approach diligently, with commitment and prayers”.

Osinbajo said his presidency would be a great thing for his hometown, Remo and Ogun State.