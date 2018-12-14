Osinbajo, Peter Obi, 3 others clash in vice presidential debate today

news

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, will clash in a highly-anticipated vice presidential debate scheduled to take place on Friday, December 14, 2018.

The debate, organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), will pit the running mates of five parties against one another in the debate that'll take place at 7:00pm at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The parties that'll participate in the debate are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), and the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

Osinbajo is the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC while Obi is the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, of the PDP. The 2019 presidential election is billed to be a direct contest between both parties.

Other participants in Friday's debate are Abdul-Ganiyu Galadima, the running mate to Obiageli Ezekwesili (ACPN), Umma Getso, the running mate to Kingsley Moghalu (YPP), and Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, the running mate to Fela Durotoye (ANN).

It's not yet clear if Osinbajo would show up for the debate as Buhari's campaign organisation has failed to confirm if the president would take part in the January debate. The PDP has also not indicated that Obi would appear. However, all the other participants are expected to show up.