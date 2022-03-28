Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

This is coming barely after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded its National Convention held in Abuja.

The VP was reported to have visited the state to attend an event organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).

The event ‘West Africa: Rising To The Challenge Of Consolidating Democratic Governance’ will hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta today and tomorrow.

Osinbajo who was later received by Obasanjo was accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Although it is believed in some quarters that the VP will join the 2023 presidential race, he has not declared his interest in the upcoming presidential election.