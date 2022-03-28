RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Osinbajo who was later received by Obasanjo was accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo met with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Abeokuta.

This is coming barely after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded its National Convention held in Abuja.

The VP was reported to have visited the state to attend an event organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).

The event ‘West Africa: Rising To The Challenge Of Consolidating Democratic Governance’ will hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta today and tomorrow.

Although it is believed in some quarters that the VP will join the 2023 presidential race, he has not declared his interest in the upcoming presidential election.

Obasanjo and Osinbajo hail from Ogun State, while the ex-president is from Abeokuta, the state capital, the VP is from the Ijebu region of the state.

