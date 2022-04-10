RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo meets APC governors ahead of his presidential declaration on Monday

Bayo Wahab

Osinbajo’s declaration won’t involve any formal event or public gathering.

Yemi Osinbajo (BusinessDay)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is set to join the 2023 presidential race.

In the evening of Sunday, April 10, 2022, Osinbajo hosted the All Progressives Congress governors to seek their support ahead of the party’s presidential primary next month.

The VP was reported to have hosted the governors to the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar).

A source who spoke to Punch about the development said Osinbajo would reveal his intention to run first to the governors before announcing it publicly.

The Iftar dinner being hosted by the VP is just commencing. APC governors, especially those from the North, are already gathered. The VP is now going to reveal his intention to run for President. He will then make it public to all Nigerians,” the source said.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the VP would declare his presidential ambition tomorrow, Monday, April 11, 2022.

According to Premium Times, Osinbajo’s declaration won’t involve any formal event or public gathering.

Rather, the VP would address the public and declare his 2023 ambition in a recorded video of about seven to 10 minutes.

Osinbajo's declaration is coming two days after the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

