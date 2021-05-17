RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo: 'I have not declared any interest in the 2023 presidential election'

Osinbajo is one of a handful of politicians rumoured to be interested in the presidency, post Buhari.

Usman Alkali Baba after he's decorated acting IGP by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 7, 2020 (Tolani Alli)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied showing any interest in contesting for the office of the president in 2023.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson Laolu Akande, the vice president says "the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

"Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has "quietly" declared interest in the 2023 election.

"The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction."

The statement adds that "Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represents the president on foreign mission some times (Tolani Alli)

"Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land."

President Muhammadu Buhari, a northern Muslim, will complete his constitutionally permissible two-terms of eight years in office in 2023.

The APC will likely hand its presidential ticket to the south of Nigeria--a region where Osinbajo and former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, hail from.

