A political group reveals that there are fresh plots aimed at tarnishing the image of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and cutting him down to size.

A couple of political actors from within the presidency, referred to as the cabal, are behind these plots, the group has shared.

The group, which calls itself the Initiative to Save Democracy (ISD), says there is a calculated attempt by the cabal in cahoots with some south west leaders to peddle outright falsehood, fake news and lies against the vice president.

In a statement sent to Pulse and signed by Peter Oladele, Secretary of ISD, the group says it has reliable information that the cabal will stop at nothing to distract the vice president from doing his work.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Independence Day dinner [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

The group adds that the cabal is working tirelessly behind the scenes to malign the vice president and impugn his integrity; especially after it became clear they couldn't pin anything on him.

The first part of the plot

“The first thing they attempted to do was to destroy the relationship between the president and vice President but that has not worked despite deploying different strategies from inside and outside.

“Then they tried to malign the vice president’s reputation by throwing up all sorts of trumped up charges against him but with no evidence of wrongdoing that soon crumbled.

“They even referred to the N5.8 billion NEMA Emergency Intervention, the N90 billion FIRS Campaign Fund and other fake news but all those failed too because they were fake news from the beginning. They even went after those who have backed the vice president,” the statement reads.

ISD then explained that the cabal is cooking more fake news and lies against Osinbajo in cahoots with some political leaders from the south west region of the country.

“In the coming days and week, there will be fake news and lies about the vice president in the media and social media space yet again, most of it fabricated by the cabal and some people who claim to be south west leaders; but again it will fail.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige meet the leaders of the Trade Union Congress over the Minimum Wage debacle [Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo]

“The plan of the cabal is to ensure that they distract the vice president every week with some fake news. What this will ultimately mean is that instead of him to focus on the work he is doing for Nigeria, he will be concerned about the fake news and lies," ISD adds.

Buhari and Osinbajo Independence Day 'bromance'

The group says the cabal is very angry with the president for showing off the cordial relationship he enjoys with the vice president during the Independence Day celebration on October 1, 2019.

“Their renewed anger at the vice president stemmed from the showing he enjoyed with his boss during the Independence Day celebration. The cabal said the two of them appeared to still enjoy a very healthy relationship as they were seen talking and laughing.

“They will stop at nothing to make Prof. Osinbajo look bad in the eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari, his boss. They also don’t like the fact that he has restated his loyalty to serve Nigeria and serve his boss. These are some of the things getting them angry.”

President Buhari, VP Osinbajo and former military ruler Gowon at the commemoration of Nigeria's 59th independence anniversary (Bashir Ahmad)

The group says it is too early for the cabal to be scheming about 2023 when we are in 2019; with a lot of work still to be done by the present administration. “I think they should leave politics for now and allow the president and vice president concentrate on the work at hand.

“They were elected to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and they should be allowed to deliver on their mandate instead of pushing politics into their faces. We urge Nigerians not to distract themselves with negative politics,” the group says.

A spokesperson for Osinbajo declined comments for this story.

Pulse had detailed the perceived rift between Osinbajo and Buhari and the power play in the presidency which you can read here and here.