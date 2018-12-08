Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osinbajo flags off door-to-door campaign in Lagos

Osinbajo flags off door-to-door campaign in Lagos

Osinbajo made the declaration in Lagos on Saturday at the flag off of his door-to-door campaign in Lagos State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play Osinbajo flags off door-to-door campaign in Lagos (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the difference between President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates for the 2019 elections is that the president will not steal or allow stealing.

Osinbajo made the declaration in Lagos on Saturday at the flag off of his door-to-door campaign in Lagos State.

Addressing the crowd, the vice president said there were leaders who would steal and those who would use the country’s money for the common good, noting that Buhari belonged to those who would use the country’s money for common good.

“We should not allow those who have stolen our money in the past to come back. They stole all the money and they want to come back. People are saying, enough is enough.

“In four years, PDP spent 383 billion US dollars. And they want to come back. 16 years is enough.

“After 16 years of ensuring that the country did not make progress, they want to come back. They will never come back,” he said.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria’s greatest problem was corruption and not planning because without money you could not executive any plan; hence the need to stop those who had stolen in the past from returning.

The vice president said the door-to-door campaign was more effective in reaching out to the people, saying it goes a long way in speaking directly to the people about the plans of the government for the people.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Prof Yemi Osinbajo Support Group, Pastor Yomi Kasali, said the organisation had raised 900,000 canvassers for Lagos State.

He explained that each canvasser was expected to meet with 50 people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president later visited some parts of Sogunro community, Ogba in Ikeja Local Government to seek support directly from voters in their homes. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 "This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rallybullet
3 45 political parties endorse Atiku Abubakar in Abujabullet

Related Articles

PDP condemns freezing of Peter Obi's accounts
2019 Elections: South-West group pledges massive votes for Buhari
Thugs disrupt TraderMoni scheme in Ilorin
Osinbajo inaugurates Google Station Initiative at Wuse Market
Pulse List: The 10 biggest moments in Arts and Culture for 2018
Jubril from Sudan: Nigerians abroad say Buhari can’t be cloned
'They are frustrating my husband's govt,' Aisha Buhari cries out
Osinbajo begins door to door campaign at Nyanya, Karu in FCT
How will one ‘Jubril’ preside over FEC - Osinbajo queries

Politics

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.
Atiku, Obi, PDP leaders meet in Port Harcourt
Obasanjo warns Nigerians against handing power to thieves
Vote for credible candidates, Obasanjo tells Nigerians
Buhari ran a very inspiring political campaign in 2015
Lawmaker donates 110 vehicles to Buhari’s campaign
Buhari and Ambode
Forget the past, work for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s victory, Ambode urges Epe electorate
X
Advertisement