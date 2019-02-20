In a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Coordinator, Field Operations Directorate of Buhari/Osinbajo Project, Mr Olorin Adebayo, called on the people of the state to come out enmass to receive Osinbajo.

We are calling on Kwara residents to come out en mass to receive Nigeria's number two citizen as they did last week when the president visited the state.

The last time the Vice President was in Ilorin, he was equally received by a mammoth crowd.

We must repeat that feat, the people should troop out to receive the Vice President, Adebayo said.

The coordinator expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party for putting Kwara on its A list.

We shall reciprocate this very kind gesture with our votes on Saturday, he said.