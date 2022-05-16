Osinbajo engages Jigawa APC delegates, says Nigeria deserves the best

Osinbajo who was received by a crowd of supporters, at the airport said his main message on the 2023 elections, was that decisions should be based on what is in Nigeria’s best interest.

APC Chieftains and senior state government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini Adamu, who represented the state Governor, Badaru Abubakar were among the people that received the VP.

During his meeting with the delegates, Osinbajo restated his view that decisions about the 2023 elections must be based on what is best for the country, its destiny, and its future as a nation.

“We should make a decision based on the future of our children. We can make progress; we can move on. All I ask you to do is what is in the best interest of Nigeria; vote in the interest of our children.” the VP said.

Osinbajo also explained how his training and experience in governance serving as VP under President Muhammadu Buhari, would help him to lead the country effectively as president in 2023, if given the ticket and elected under the APC platform.

“As Vice President, the President has given me an opportunity that I do not think any other vice president has been given,” he said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Osinbajo said he was happy with the interactions with the Jigawa delegates.

He said, “Obviously, all the issues that we discussed are issues that concern the country very significantly. We talked about agriculture, we talked about youth empowerment, education, technology and a wide variety of issues.

“I think it was extremely fruitful, and at least we all understand where we are coming from and where we ought to be in the few years ahead. All of us are very happy that we were able to have this engagement.”

Some of the delegates spoke about the successes of the Social Investment Programmes, especially the National Homegrown School Feeding programme which the delegates recalled offered first-time jobs for several women.