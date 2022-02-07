Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the reports that he plans to join the 2023 presidential race after the All Progressives Congress Convention slated for February 26, 2021, as false.
Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention
Osinbajo says reports about him planning to declare for president after APC convention are false and speculative.
This is coming following reports in a section of the media on Monday, February 7, 2022, that the VP would officially declare to run for president.
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has debunked the reports, saying they were false and speculative.
Akande in a tweet said any information on the action of the Vice President would come directly from his office and not the press.
He said, “I’ve seen “news” that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story‘ll know it’s all false and speculative snippets.“Any information on activities and actions of the VP will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.
Meanwhile, Osinbajo has urged Nigerians against voting politicians who use sectional sentiments to gain power.
