Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

This is coming following reports in a section of the media on Monday, February 7, 2022, that the VP would officially declare to run for president.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has debunked the reports, saying they were false and speculative.

Akande in a tweet said any information on the action of the Vice President would come directly from his office and not the press.

He said, “I’ve seen “news” that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story‘ll know it’s all false and speculative snippets.“Any information on activities and actions of the VP will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.