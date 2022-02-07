RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Osinbajo says reports about him planning to declare for president after APC convention are false and speculative.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the reports that he plans to join the 2023 presidential race after the All Progressives Congress Convention slated for February 26, 2021, as false.

Recommended articles

This is coming following reports in a section of the media on Monday, February 7, 2022, that the VP would officially declare to run for president.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has debunked the reports, saying they were false and speculative.

Akande in a tweet said any information on the action of the Vice President would come directly from his office and not the press.

He said, “I’ve seen “news” that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story‘ll know it’s all false and speculative snippets.“Any information on activities and actions of the VP will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has urged Nigerians against voting politicians who use sectional sentiments to gain power.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Addis Ababa

FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine donated by European Union

FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine donated by European Union

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 2 new Special Advisers

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 2 new Special Advisers

Sanusi urges presidential aspirants to be ready to face multiple problems in 2023

Sanusi urges presidential aspirants to be ready to face multiple problems in 2023

2023: Group urges APC to adopt Tinubu as consensus candidate

2023: Group urges APC to adopt Tinubu as consensus candidate

Zamfara PDP endorses Gov Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Zamfara PDP endorses Gov Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Trending

Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

General Ibrahim Babangida and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Thisday)