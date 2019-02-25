Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivered some major votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019.

In Ikenne where he hails from, the ruling APC garnered 10, 184 votes with the main contender, Atiku Abubakar and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) getting 8,509 votes.

At Prof Osinbajo’s polling unit in Lagos, the APC party agent explained to journalists that his party were overwhelming favourite to win but that some of the electorate were not happy with the anti-corruption fight of the government.

“Some of the persons living in these highbrow areas aren’t too happy with the anti-corruption fight of the federal government and some had even shared their grievances with me this morning,” he told journalists off the record on the day of the election.

He explained that privileges should not be reserved for the elites alone but for all Nigerians which is what the APC government is trying to entrench.

“The new Nigeria places more emphasis on the middle and low class, we cannot continue to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Hopefully everyone will key into this mentality and drive the country to the Next Level." he said.

The Christian leaders across the country had met with Prof Osinbajo who is seeking reelection alongside President Muhammadu Buhari before and during the campaign train.

In Christian communities across the North, South South, South East and South West of Nigeria, APC also garnered big results almost ensuring the reelection bid of his party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC will address Nigerians and give updates on the election. A winner is expected to be announced by Monday but the APC are favourites given results that have been shared by party agents.

President Buhari defeated Mr. Abubakar at his polling unit in Ajiwa Ward in Yola, Adamawa. The PDP candidate garnered 140 votes while President Buhari got 475 votes.

Mr. Buhari also defeated Mr. Abubakar handsomely at his own polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

He garnered 244 votes against his closest rivals 003 votes.

President Buhari also scored big votes in the polling unit of former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is backing Mr. Abubakar.

President Buhari got 87 votes, 69 votes more than Atiku who got only 18 votes at the polling unit in Abeokuta, Ogun state.