You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

Osinbajo extended his felicitations in a message he sent to the President-elect on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier on Wednesday declared the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

INEC has also presented the Certificates of Return to Tinubu, and his Vice President elect, Kashim Shettima.

“I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate Sen. Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, while presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, the vice president led the ministers to congratulate Tinubu, his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Shettima.

He directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the council.