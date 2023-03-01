ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president led the ministers to congratulate Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Osinbajo extended his felicitations in a message he sent to the President-elect on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier on Wednesday declared the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

INEC has also presented the Certificates of Return to Tinubu, and his Vice President elect, Kashim Shettima.

“I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also congratulate Sen. Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, while presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, the vice president led the ministers to congratulate Tinubu, his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Shettima.

He directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the council.

The vice president had also attended the formal presentation of the INEC Certificates of Return to both the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect at the National Collation Center, International Conference Centre, Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?