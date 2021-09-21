Osinbajo canvasses transparent, fair democratic processes in Africa

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated on Monday in Abuja that the vice-president made the remark while receiving visiting President-elect of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr Carlos Nova.

Sao Tome and Principe went to the polls on July 18 to elect a successor to replace President Evaristo Carvalho, whose tenure from 2016 expired on September 2.

Based on constitutional provisions, an outright winner did not emerge from the polls and a run-off led to the emergence of Nova, who will be sworn in October.

"There is no question at all that for those of us in Africa, we must make the extra effort to ensure that the democratic process is very transparent.

"It is such a pleasure to see that that was what took place in your country which led to your election," Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

Osinbajo also spoke on cooperation between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe.

"We already talked about some of the areas of cooperation. Your tenure might be an opportunity to bring some of those things to fruition," he said.

Osinbajo reassured Nova of Nigeria's support to ensure that his tenure was as comfortable and effective as possible as partners and friends.

In his remarks, Nova expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Sao Tome and also thanked Osinbajo for his attention.

According to him, Nigeria is a friendly country and the relationship between both countries dates back many years.