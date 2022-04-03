Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

“The vice president has attracted the admiration of a great deal of Nigerians, in addition to the goodwill he enjoys as Buhari co-pilot in the Project Nigeria from 2015 till date.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is well-acquainted with the social and economic recovery foundation laid down in the last seven years of the present administration.

“The vice president understands the fluctuating conditions to which all societies exist, which has made him able to discharge any public trust Nigeria has and may repose on him,’’ Elekima said.

He said that Osinbajo appreciates diversity as strength, that his words are always slow and his judgments are sound.

Elekima further said that Osinbajo had character strongly marked for integrity and honour and that as VP he had discharged his duties with ability, faithfulness and honesty.

He noted that the TPP was leading a cluster of like-minded organisations for the struggle and emancipation of a people in long political and economic servitude, recently rescued by President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari administration signals towards its last lap of governance, the anxiety of the future of Nigeria becomes troubling and the danger of Nigeria being complacent with its consequential effects.

“If the country detours back to the forbidden pathways, it could render useless the gains of this administration,’’ Elekima said.

He pointed out that in this regard, a strong, purposeful and patriotic leadership, laying a solid foundation and vision for the next generation was urgently required.

He explained that the TPP was persuaded by the voices of well-meaning men and women who were ceaselessly reminding Nigerians of the dangers that might befall the country if leadership falls into the wrong hands.

“We are therefore making a clarion call on Mr Vice President who today stands the best chance of leading the APC to victory come 2023.