Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Osinbajo says there is no point having professionals in politics if they're driven by ethnic, religious, and other parochial considerations instead of merit.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has called on Nigerians to reject politicians whose sole argument for power is an appeal to sectional sentiments.

The VP said this on Monday, February 7, 2022, while speaking at the inaugural conference of the APC Professional Forum.

The forum themed “The Role of Professionals in Politics and National Building” held at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo said that the advantage of professionals in politics equipped the political environment with people who are assessed based on their achievements.

He added that there was no point having professionals in politics if they were driven by ethnic, religious, and other parochial considerations rather than competence and merit.

He said, “Let me conclude with the following thoughts for further consideration. The usefulness of professionals in politics is that you have people who are used to being assessed on the basis of their own achievements, who are unafraid to make competence the first advertorial of their acumen. In other words, professionals emphasize the role of merit in public life.

“So, one of the major advantages to our communities of having professionals in politics is lost if we do not recognise our role as merit driven persons must be to fight the temptation of ethnic, religious and other parochial considerations in making crucial decisions for the development of our nation.

“And I just emphasise that there is no point having professionals in politics if these professionals are driven by ethnic, religious and other parochial considerations because the whole point of professionalism is that you are defined by merit, you are defined by your professional acumen.

The VP appreciated the professionals for starting a conversation on their roles in politics and also urged them to resist politicians that appeal to sectional sentiment to gain power.

He said, “We must especially refuse to be swayed by those whose sole argument for power is an appeal to sectional sentiments. We must resist it. And we must say no to it, because otherwise, we fail in our professional calling.”

Osinbajo expressed hope that some of the ideas and suggestions raised at the forum would be mainstreamed into political parties and governments across the nation.

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

