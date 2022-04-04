Oshiomhole declares to run for Edo North Senatorial seat

The immediate-past governor of Edo State made the declaration during his 70th birthday party at his country home, Iyamoh, on Monday, April 04, 2022.

In 1982, Oshiomhole was appointed General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, a union with over 75,000 workers.

After democracy was restored in 1999, he became president of the Nigerian Labour Congress and was prominent as the leader of a campaign of industrial action against high oil prices in Nigeria.

Early in the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo he negotiated a 25% wage increase for public sector workers.

In return he publicly supported Obasanjo and endorsed his candidacy when he was re-elected in 2003.

The Textile union elected Oshiomhole for a second term as General Secretary, while he continued as president of the NLC (Nigeria Labor Congress).

In April 2007, he ran for Governor of Edo State under the Action Congress Party, with which his Labour Party had entered a strategic alliance.

Oserheimen Osunbor of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner.However, the AC contested the election on the basis of various irregularities.

On March 20, 2008, an Edo State election tribunal nullified the election of Osunbor and declared Oshiomhole the winner.

On November 11, 2008, a federal Appeal Court sitting in Benin City upheld the ruling of the state's elections petitions tribunal, declaring Oshiomole to be the Governor of Edo State. The decision was based on several voting irregularities.

During the 2012 Edo State gubernatorial election, he was elected for a second term, winning the elections in a massive landslide.

He ended his tenure on the 12th day of November 2016.