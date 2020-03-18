APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said this shortly after the NWC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said that the resolutions were reached in the spirit of a renewed commitment toward ensuring peace and unity in the party.

“We have also resolved that we are going to withdraw all cases in court that any member of the NEC is involved in so that we must lead by example.

“We have shown that we are capable of managing ourselves and therefore we do not need the minister to help us resolve what we are capable of resolving.

“People have issues which they feel strongly about, and as a result, the NWC took some decisions which affected my friend and brother, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman North,” he said.

According to him, the NWC has a reason for suspending him (Shuaibu) as at then.

“Today, we have reviewed the situation and we believe that it is in the spirit of our renewed commitment to build unity and true reconciliation. This is because we as leaders of the party elected at the convention should live by example.

“That means for those we think have offended the system, we have chosen to lift their suspension. Sen. Lawal Shuaibu can resume his duties as Deputy National Chairman, North.

“We also reviewed the matter of Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman, North West. By the same spirit, the NWC was unanimous in lifting the suspension and he resumes work with immediate effect,” he said.

Oshiomhole said that with those two decisions, the two NWC members’ suspension had been lifted.

“I have asked everyone and they have accepted, whatever they considered to be my own shortcomings, I have asked for forgiveness and they have forgiven. “Whatever I considered to be anyone’s shortcoming that irritated me, I have also forgiven. This is the way it should be.

“It can only be abnormal if people know how to fight and they do not know how to settle,” the national chairman said.

Oshiomhole, who urged NWC members to pull forces of division out of the party urged them to explore all internal conflict resolution mechanisms in the party before approaching the court.

He described as hallmark of democracy, the argument and contestation that happened among the NWC members.

“It can only be unusual when we fight each other, we quarrel with one another, we develop that level of animosity that we become incapable of sitting down, putting on our thinking cap.

“Also reminding ourselves that what binds us together is much more than whatever divides us,” he said.

Oshiomhole, however, said he would reconsider his leadership style to meet others in order to sustain peace in the party.

“Let me also say that I am the first to admit that I am not the best chairman in the world and I will never be.

“But no one can fault the sincerity of my purpose. My style can only be my style but I recognise that I must reconcile my style to others so that we can meet in the middle of the road,” he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Governors Forum for their intervention in resolving the crisis.

“I want to appreciate our President, with all the challenges he faced that he has time to listen to those who approach him with a view to ensuring that our party remains on course.

“I want to appreciate our governors elected on the platform of our party who regardless of whatever anybody feels, I have absolute respect for each and everyone of them.

“I have personal relationships with each and everyone of them,” he said.

NWC members who attended the meeting were, Acting National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom, National Vice Chairman South West, Mr Bankole Oluwajana, National Vice Chairman, North East, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, and National Vice Chairman , North West, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Others were, Chief Abiola Ajimobi, Deputy National Chairman, South West , Prince Hilliard Eta, National Vice Chairman, South South, Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser, Mr Emma Ibediro, National Organising Secretary and Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary.

Others were, National Women Leader, Salamatu Hassan and Acting National Auditor, Paul Chukwuma, National Treasurer, Abu Adamu Fanda, National Welfare officer, Ibrahim Masri, special (physically challenged) Leader , Misbau Didi.