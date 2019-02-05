The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has slammed former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as a dictator worse than former military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Obasanjo has been one of the most vocal critics against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and he recently compared him to Abacha, who was infamous for several human rights abuse.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television, published on Monday, February 4, 2019, Oshiomhole said the former president has no moral authority to call Buhari a dictator due to his own past.

He said, "Let's face it, Obasanjo cannot look me in the eyes and say those things because he's a worse dictator. He was worse than Abacha.

"How many people disappeared under Abacha's watch compared to the number of Nigerians who disappeared under Obasanjo's watch, including his own attorney general who didn't get justice? He is not a fit and proper person.

"The problem I have is that in Nigeria, Obasanjo seems to be able to eat his cake and have it."

The party chairman also backed the president's recent controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, who's facing corruption allegations.

The former Edo State governor further noted that the Buhari-led government has fulfilled its promises to Nigerians, especially in the area of security.