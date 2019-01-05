The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday, January 4, 2018, said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo disappointed Nigerians during his regime.

Oshiomhole said this in Plateau state while flagging off the campaign of Governor Simon Lalong.

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman said that Obasanjo could be tried if President Buhari’s government decides to unearth the details of the failed power project under his government.

“Obasanjo said in 1999 that if he was elected President with his Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, he would fix the power sector in six months and that there would be electricity supply all over Nigeria. Many years later, we realised what he meant.

“He and his Vice-President spent $16bn on power sector, after eight years there was more darkness in Nigeria than when they assumed office. So when President Muhammadu Buhari took over in 2015, he asked a question: where is the power? If Mr President pursues the answer to that question to its logical conclusion, he must put Obasanjo on trial.

“Atiku is from the customs and (Peter) Obi is a trader. Their ticket is part of Obasanjo’s PDP. They can never change their colours.

“Already, Atiku has said he would sell the NNPC if elected. If given the chance, I’m sure he would sell the country. So, Nigerians should not vote them during the next election,” he added.

