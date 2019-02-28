National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was destined never to become president of Nigeria.

Oshiomhole stated this while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The APC chairman accused Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of having poor understanding of the voting pattern of the regions.

"It borders on arrogance that our future is tied on his presidency. Atiku is destined never to be president of Nigeria," Oshiomhole announced.

He continued: "Leadership is about character. Atiku's desperation is so obvious, so desperate that in 2003, he challenged his own boss president Olusegun Obasanjo not to do a second term. And they fought naked in Wise market.

"Rather than Atiku that rigging has come to stay and why the numbers don't add up in the absence of massive rigging, I just think that he needs to be reminded that the essence of the collective effort that has been made, and all those who I can describe as genuine friends of Nigeria has been to try to improve the electoral process.

"We have petition that we have written to INEC - how we were rigged out in Akwa Ibom state and it is interesting that it is PDP that is complaining about the outcome of election in Akwa Ibom state.

"How do you explain that INEC cancelled so many units not only in Akwa Ibom state, so many other states in other to be able to declare PDP candidates as winners. That is how senator Akpabio was rigged out in Akwa Ibom state.

"Was he going to rule Nigeria against our wish? Citizens must hold their leaders accountable to their policy choices. Even when he said even if he if he will die he will sell NNPC many believed that he has collected deposit," he declared.

Recall that Atiku had rejected the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which produced President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC as winner.

Subsequently, Atiku says he would challenge the outcome of the election in court.

Addressing journalists at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Atiku expressed confidence that he would "reclaim his stolen mandate" in court.