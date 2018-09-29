Oshiomhole’s rigging comment has set social media on fire

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s mistake during a press conference on the just concluded governorship election in Osun state has set social media on fire.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC, winner, following the votes secured in the main election and supplementary election.

The main election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive.

Oshiomhole, at a press conference on Friday, said: “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry, defeat should participate in an election.”

His statement has given rise to several interpretations and reactions on social media. Here are some of them.

Also, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejected the result of the rerun election.

Adeleke said the election was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed from voting at polling units across the state.