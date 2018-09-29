Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Oshiomhole’s rigging comment has set social media on fire

Osun Governorship Election Oshiomhole’s rigging comment has set social media on fire

The APC chairman's statement has given rise to several interpretations and reactions on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s mistake during a press conference on the just concluded governorship election in Osun state has set social media on fire.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC, winner, following the votes secured in the main election and supplementary election.

The main election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive.

Oshiomhole, at a press conference on Friday, said: “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry, defeat should participate in an election.”

His statement has given rise to several interpretations and reactions on social media. Here are some of them.

 

 

 

ALSO READ: APC's rigging template for 2019 has been exposed - Secondus

 

Also, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejected the result of the rerun election.

Adeleke said the election was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed from voting at polling units across the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
2 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units...bullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Presidential Election PDP North-Central leaders to field consensus aspirant
Opinion This badly broken Nigeria is in urgent need of a surgeon
Melaye APC calls Dino a 'tree-climbing' Senator
Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeria
National Assembly 6 things to expect as lawmakers resume on September 25
2019 Election Gov. Amosun, 2 others emerge as Ogun consensus candidates for Senate
2019 Elections Direct and indirect primary elections, explained

Politics

What Aisha Alhassan said to Buhari in her resignation letter
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba leaves APC , here is why
Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings
In Plateau Curfew will not affect PDP governorship primaries – Sango
Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress (Illustration)
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari Polls 98% votes in Zamfara
APC primaries
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 472, 344 votes in Sokoto
X
Advertisement