Oshiomhole`s election as APC chair constitutional – Ndoma-Egba

Victor Ndoma-Egba Oshiomhole's election as APC chair constitutional

Victor Ndoma-Egba play

Victor Ndoma-Egba is NDDC boss

(Daily Trust)
Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, says the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole as the party`s National Chairman through affirmative vote is constitutional.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the process was not done in accordance with Constitutional provision.

The News Agency reports that Oshiomhole was elected as the APC national chairman unopposed through affirmative vote at the party´s just concluded national convention after three other aspirants stepped down for him.

Ndoma-Egba, however, said that whoever was not satisfied with the process could go to court to seek redress, adding that the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act were clear on the issue.

He added that though most aspirants at the convention were unopposed and elected through affirmative vote, the party met every legal requirement.

He said that though the party had some challenges during the convention, they were brought under control in record time.

“The response of the PDP is that of somebody who got an outcome that he did not anticipate, they were expecting an implosion which did not happen.

“ Those who were not our friends, were praying for an explosion of the party on that day, but fortunately, they were all disappointed, we had a peaceful and successful convention.

“Yes, there were one or two skirmishes on the convention ground, that is to be expected in an assembly of nearly 7,000 people,” he said.

He added that to have such number of persons in one enclosure and expect that nothing would happen would be over ambitious.

Ndoma-Egba maintained that the skirmishes experienced during the convention, were not substantial enough to influence or affect its outcome.

He said that the APC had a largely peaceful and successful convention, saying that it came out from it stronger.,

The APC chieftain, however, added that the National Convention Election Appeal Sub Committee was presently sitting, stressing that making any comment in that regard would be sub-judicial.

According to him, the National Convention Planning Committee will submit its final report after receiving reports from its other sub committees.

“As soon as the reports are ready, you will be notified and then you will have an insight into the contents of the reports,” he said.

