RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oshiomhole not interested in returning as APC chairman

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Oshiomhole says he remains loyal to the APC's current leadership structure.

Former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, fell out of favour last year and has maintained a low profile [Premium Times]
Former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, fell out of favour last year and has maintained a low profile [Premium Times]

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, says he has no secret plans to make a sensational return as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

The 69-year-old was unceremoniously sacked as chairman last year after a two-year reign filled with controversies and public spats with party members.

His national working committee was then replaced by a caretaker committee chaired by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was charged with quickly repositioning the party with new elected leaders by the end of 2020.

However, that caretaker committee has come under fire for months for overstaying its welcome, with its legality also questioned by prominent members of the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Oshiomhole said reports that he's planning to capitalise on the brewing crisis to make a return are false.

"It's pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous falsehood," he said.

The former governor has maintained a low profile since last year's dismissal, and on Wednesday reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC under Buni's leadership.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Assembly lifts suspension of former deputy speaker

COVID-19: Nigeria records highest cases tally in 6 months amidst Delta variant worries

Igbo community in Ghana to host festival on Sept 19

Oshiomhole not interested in returning as APC chairman

8 herders remanded for alleged kidnapping, collection of N22m ransom in Ibadan

Diplomats, prominent Nigerian scholars to chronicle Buhari’s CoS legacies

Spanish Navy Ship, MV VIGIA, visits Nigerian Navy

The dark truth behind Seyi Makinde's flood project cancellation [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gani Fawehinmi's eldest son dies at 52