Oshiomhole not interested in returning as APC chairman

The 69-year-old was unceremoniously sacked as chairman last year after a two-year reign filled with controversies and public spats with party members.

His national working committee was then replaced by a caretaker committee chaired by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was charged with quickly repositioning the party with new elected leaders by the end of 2020.

However, that caretaker committee has come under fire for months for overstaying its welcome, with its legality also questioned by prominent members of the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Oshiomhole said reports that he's planning to capitalise on the brewing crisis to make a return are false.

"It's pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous falsehood," he said.