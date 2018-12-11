Oshiomhole denies insulting Aisha Buhari

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has denied attacking the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the APC chairman’s media aide, Simon Ebegbulem.

According to reports on social media, Oshiomhole, allegedly attacked the First Lady and promised to send her back to Daura.

PDP spreading fake news

According to the statement, the APC chairman’s spokesman accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading the fake news.

He said the party’s “Attention has been drawn to the malicious and misleading statement credited to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole against the person of the First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari, in the social media.

“We want to state that it is the handiwork of mischief makers. At no fora did the National Chairman made such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.

“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, all their efforts to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party have failed. As we speak, both the first lady, the National Chairman of the APC and other leaders of our party enjoy cordial relationship and working in unison to ensure that the PDP looters do not return to power.

“We urge the highly discerning people of our great country to disregard the misleading comment currently on the social media as it is not only fake but equally untrue.

“The tiger cannot change its spots, as the saying goes. PDP has chosen to remain the lying party it has always been.”