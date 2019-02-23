Oshiomhole stated this shortly after casting his vote at about 11.55 a.m. in his Unit 1, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the process, saying that there was improvement on previous exercises.

He said that he was impressed with the large turnout of voters in spite of the postponement of the election last Saturday by INEC.

I have been voting here since 1999 and the turnout here today is totally unprecedented and some of you who have witnessed previous voting here will agree that it is almost three, four times higher.

Those with small babies on their back who have come to vote, I am touched. I think so far, so good.

They say it is never over until it is over; for now, I am satisfied with what I have seen here.

I understand they didnt start by 8 a.m.; I dont know why; what is important as Nigerians at this hour is the outcome. It is important, but what is more important is the process.

Let us move away from where people will be carrying ballot boxes.

Look at the young men and elderly women coming out to vote, I think this shows that democracy is growing.

The party chairman expressed confidence that with the turnout and peaceful conduct of the polls, his party would win.

I am not a fortune teller, and I am not here to campaign, but I have always said that the thing about election is comparing one with another.

ALSO READ: Buhari wins Tinubu’s polling unit, Sanwo-Olu falls to Atiku narrowly

Now from evidence, our own candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, went around the 36 states, but his opponent couldnt cover 36 states.

But, I am very confident that if everything goes round like this, Nigerians will win; Nigerians must win, and once Nigerians win, no wahala, he said.