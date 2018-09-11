news

National Chairman of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has blamed former president, Goodluck Jonathan, for introducing vote-buying into Nigerian politics during the 2015 general elections.

Vote-buying is the practice of paying voters to compel them to vote for particular candidates during an election, and has become a hot-button issue ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The APC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) were strongly condemned for paying voters between N3,000 to N5,000 to influence their electoral decisions in the July 14 Ekiti gubernatorial election.

With concerns lingering over the practice rearing its ugly head again in the upcoming September 22 Osun gubernatorial election and next year's elections, Oshiomhole has deflected blame of vote-buying off the ruling party.

According to him, Jonathan introduced the practice when he tried to buy the electorate in an attempt to win re-election in the 2015 presidential election.

While speaking during an interview published on Channels Television on Monday, September 10, 2018, Oshiomhole said Jonathan engaged in massive vote-buying where he churned out dollars.

He said, "I cannot be chairman of a party and celebrate anything that tends to distort the actual wishes of the electorate, but your recollection of history is not complete. If you were to really trace the history of vote-buying, it started with Jonathan's second attempt with all due respect to him.

"In Edo State where I participated, I was still governor at the time, they churned out not just naira, they churned out dollars.

"President Jonathan started this massive vote-buying in Nigeria and the media must playback and do proper interview and investigation to discover the origin of vote-buying.

"This does not make it right. If it wrong, it is wrong. It doesn't matter how many more people (do it). I'm committed and agree we must do everything possible to eliminate vote-buying."

Fayemi too poor to engage in Ekiti vote-buying - Oshiomhole

While speaking about the Ekiti vote-buying allegations levelled against the party, Oshiomhole said the party's flag bearer and winner of the election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, could not possibly have been able to engage in vote-buying due to his meager means.

He said, "I was not in Ekiti so I can't claim to be a witness to vote-buying and I did not participate in any decision to buy votes in Ekiti, and I have my doubts as to if votes were to be bought and sold.

"No one can claim that Fayemi is a rich man. I know that he was struggling to find money to mobilise and sustain his campaign that he could have had such huge tons of money."

He further alleged that the only person capable of engaging in vote-buying during the election is Fayose.

He said, "I guess it's the guy who had access to Ekiti treasury, which in this case was the PDP and then the sitting governor (Fayose), who was so confident that he has all the resources.

"He even described himself as a rock - if you fall on him you will break, if he falls on you he will crush you. Now, the definition and the particulars of this rock may well be in terms of the amount of naira that he thought was available."

Fayemi defeated the PDP candidate , Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, in the state's July 14 election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.