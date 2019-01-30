The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has asked Nigerians not to forgive former President Olusegun Obasanjo for ceding Bakassi to Cameroon.

According to Daily Post, the APC chairman alleged that Obasanjo ceded Bakassi because he wanted to be honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize Award.

Oshiomhole said this while speaking at the presidential rally which held at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Cross River State.

He said “I want to remind the People of Cross River State that never, ever can you afford to forget a Nigerian leader in the person of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who ceded part of Cross River State to Cameroon because he was pursuing a noble peace prize award.

“He handed over Nigerian territory to foreign country and reduced Nigeria to become refugees. The lady that presented a gift to Mr President has no home; Obasanjo ceded her community to Cameroon.

“There is no statesman in the world that will voluntarily cede parts of his territory to another country just because he needed noble peace prize award. If we are too weak to punish him, history will punish him.

“We cannot forget someone who separated families, those who give the noble peace prize award, don’t give it to traitors, they gave it to people who had work hard, not for traitors, not for opportunist and not for those who bastardised their father land.”

Adams Oshiomhole had earlier described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of corruption in Nigeria.